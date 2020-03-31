Guyana Goldfield announces delay in filing of annual disclosure

Canadian miner Guyana Goldfields Inc yesterday announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents.
In a statement, it said that this was in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “Blanket Exemption Order”), which was for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,