No bail for Sophia man accused of attack that left stepfather critical -court orders psychiatric evaluation

A man who appeared to be mentally unstable was yesterday brought before a city court to answer to a charge that he attacked his stepfather, leaving him in a critical condition.

Darren Simpson, 29, a construction worker of Lot 8 Plum Park, Sophia, was yesterday brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him.

It was alleged that on March 24, 2020, at Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown, Simpson caused grievous bodily harm to Morris Hinds.