Selman wanted sports to improve the lives of the less fortunate

Enterprise Busta Sports Club and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club have paid tributes to former Guyana Beverage Company General Manager, Robert Selman, who passed away earlier this week in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Berbice-based Rose Hall club Hilbert Foster stated, “I must express deep sadness on the death of our friend and supporter…We knew that he was ailing but his death has left a huge hole that would be very difficult to replace and personally, I have lost a true friend, father-figure and a mentor who was one of the main reasons why my work at the RHTYSC, MS and BCB has been so successful.”