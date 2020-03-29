Pele FC mourns passing of legend Wendell Manifold

Pele F.C one of Guyana’s leading football institutions is mourning the passing of one of its own, Wendell Manifold who died recently in the United States.

It is reported that Manifold died of a mild heart attack. Stabroek Sports understands that his wife found him on the floor in a coma which he never recovered from.

Manifold who served as one of the Executive members of Pele was a former national footballer. Properly know as Dragger, he was an avid contributor to the Pele junior programme and was among the senior founding members of the club.