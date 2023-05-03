Pele Alumni educational programme deemed a resounding success

After being sidelined for a short period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pele Football Club Alumni Corporation Educational Programme returned this year and was deemed a resounding success.

Chairman of the Pele FC Alumni, Denis Ivor Carrington, said the programme received positive results.

Carrington spearheaded a team of officials from the diaspora which included treasurer, former national footballer Patrick “Labba” Barton spending two weeks in Guyana to run off the marquee programme which attracted over 126 students.