Anybody Got it will look to cut down Axe — Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden C/ships

The round of 16 section in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship resumes today at the Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Car Park.

At 19:00hrs, Anybody Got It will oppose Axe in the first encounter. This will be followed by Exodus and DC Ballers at 19:30hrs, whilst West Side Ballers engage Speightland from 20:00hrs in the third affair.

In the fourth contest, High Rollers lock horns with Street Warriors from 20:30hrs, whilst YMCA engages Street Ballers at 21:00hrs, and defending champion Swag Entertainment faces-off with Turf President at 21:30hrs. The respective winners will progress to the quarterfinal round. Universal Ballers and Silver Bullets have already sealed their berth to the quarterfinal section, following their respective round of 16 victories on April 26th at the same venue.