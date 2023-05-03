South Turkeyen Committee to stage small goal football competition Friday

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee announced yesterday that they will host a four-a-side, small-goal football competition on Friday at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the committee, the event is scheduled to start at 8:00am and will feature several teams from various villages from Georgetown and the East Coast of Demerara.

Plaisance, Better Hope, D’Urban Street, Sophia, Buxton, Golden Grove, Haslington, Bare Root, Paradise, Ogle, Tiger Bay, Vryheid’s Lust, Bent Street, and Beterverwagting are amongst the expected participants.

An entrance fee of $5,000 per team is required to enter either of the tournaments. Winners will receive trophies and medals as well cash prizes.

Sponsors of the event are the Trophy Stall and Orlando Gottem. The organiser of the competition is Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell.