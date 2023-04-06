Pele FC Alumni youth matches on today to celebrate education

The United States of America-based, Pele FC Alumni will today stage two football matches to celebrate youth education.

According to a press release, today’s action which kicks off from 15:00hrs, will match the respective U18 teams of the host club and Buxton Stars.

That match will be followed by a female clash between the Guyana Defence Force and St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

The Masters will then take center stage with a clash between old rivals, Pele and Santos as the seasoned gladiators, attempt to roll back the years.

This will be followed by the tribute to King Pele after which, the main attraction of the night will see Pele’s senior team taking on Black Pearl. All matches will be of 60 minutes duration.

According to the release there will be a Youth Seminar where the youths will be exposed to empowering sessions on life skills and other pertinent topics Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

According to the release the aim of the Youth Seminar is to empower the male and female youths in Guyana to overcome poverty by building their confidence, self-esteem, and ambition, through the power of sports and education.

Alumni Chairman Denis Carrington, Treasurer Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton, and Executive Committee Member, Eric ‘Riggy’ Smith visited Guyana last year to put the groundwork back in place for this year’s activity.

They will be supported by the local chapter, Pele Football Club, led by Dirk Exeter and Coach Gordon Brathwaite along with the Alumni’s Local Coordinator David Gomes.

Over 130 youths and many footballers will again benefit from the Alumni’s largesse, the release stated.

The attendees, which will number well over 100 will also be beneficiaries of field trips to at least two places of interest, all funded by the Pele FC Alumni. The participants will also be receiving a number of school supplies as has been the custom over the years of the Educational Programme.

A social event is set to take place on April 14th that will involve dozens of past and current players, many of whom are based in the Diaspora and are expected home for the programme, stated the release.