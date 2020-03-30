Albouystown security guard granted bail on assault charges

A security guard was on Friday arraigned before the court on two separate charges of assault and discharging a firearm.

Niram Persaud, 23, of 23 Hill Street, Albouystown, stood before Magistrate Dylon Bess in Court 6 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to two charges, one of which alleges that on August 27, 2019 at Hunter Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully assaulted Phillip Sealey.

It is also alleged that, on the same date and location, he discharged a loaded firearm in the direction of Sealey with the intention of injuring him.