Guyana Goldfields updates mineral reserves, financing sought

Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) has estimated its total gold reserves at 2.24 million ounces and an estimated total gold contained in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) of 3.82 million ounces and is betting heavily on its proposed underground mine.
According to a GGI release, this statement was part of a report by the company on Friday in Toronto, Canada where the company announced the results of an updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimate and an updated life of mine (LOM) plan on its 100% owned Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana.