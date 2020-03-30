Robber stabbed at Stabroek bus park

A 22-year-old man has been hospitalised after being stabbed when he attempted to rob a construction worker of three fake gold chains at the Stabroek bus park yesterday.

The alleged thief, said to be a vendor who resides at King Edward Street, Albouystown, was up to last evening under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

In a statement, the police said that the incident occurred at around 1pm yesterday. The statement said that the robbery victim, a 20-year-old construction worker of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was at the Route 42 bus park at the Stabroek Market.