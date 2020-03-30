Proposed CXC exam adjustments leave students and teachers uncertain

Following a release from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) regarding a proposed strategy change for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) 2020 examinations, some students shared their uncertainty as to how this would affect their grades and preparedness for the exams.

The release last week by the CXC states that the council has recognised the impact the novel coronavirus has had on the education system and its regional examination. Hence, CXC stated that it has proposed a revised examinations strategy. One which they hope will “yield valid grades and minimize the disruption to the education system during these unprecedented times.”

Consequently, the Council has made the policy decision to offer a modified examination process where at least one common paper (Multiple Choice Assessments), School Based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper 032s (alternative to SBA) for private candidates will be used instead of the format used in previous years, which included a Paper II. Using this proposed method, the final grades would be awarded based on the moderated SBAs and Multiple Choice Papers.

The following, the Council stated, are exceptions to the aforementioned process where candidates will be required to complete additional components: Modern Languages (Spanish, French and Portuguese), Human and Social Biology, and Visual Arts.

Speaking on Saturday with a Diamond Secondary School student who will be writing the CSEC examination and is in favour of the proposal, the fifth former told Stabroek News that she is of the opinion that the results would not be a true reflection of the students’ learning ability. “While I believe the Paper1 would be somewhat challenging since there is only one correct answer, success after writing a multiple choice exam would depend on the student’s full understanding of the subject and also their determination to pass.”

However, other students were either not as open to CXC’s proposal for the CSEC exam or unsure of how the strategy would affect their end result. Trina Persaud, another fifth former, shared that her feelings are bitter- sweet at the moment. She said that not having any idea of what to expect has left her unsure. “… the downside is that I have no idea what to expect in this Paper I, all my preparations have become invalid in some ways,” the fifth former said. As for how persons would be affected by this, she said that remains unknown. “The optional aspect of the exam, is the part that some students strive on, while other students are more equipped to handle Paper II formats,” she said, adding that “Paper II is designed to challenge the root of your understanding and knowledge.”

Also unsure with the idea of the exam style being changed, was a New Central High School student, Kristell Foster. The teen told Stabroek News “Some of the things CXC marks for are understanding, expression, reasoning, comprehension et cetera; these things are usually found in Paper II where students get the opportunity to express themselves. Now imagine having to fail CSEC because you shaded the wrong option.”

Dana Purdessy who attends North Georgetown Secondary School, spoke about not only the proposed exam strategy but also the recent change in her schooling system. “With the growing pandemic evolving every day there has been a vast change in the education system moreover for a CSEC student like myself. This not only affects me as a student but my classmates as well. We are deprived of meaningful class sessions that would aid in the completion of the syllabus required.” She shared her concern, and added that there has been no initiative implemented for the completion of the school syllabus. Touching on the proposed exam strategy, she said “If this proposal is to be implemented this would definitely affect students that didn’t do exceptionally well in SBAs. Much concern is being placed in that area,” however, she shared that this might not affect the exam style too much nor the student’s end result. “… the same content in Paper II can be merged unto Paper I, and since some of the content was already being taught in school, then I think the only downside, if this is implemented, is that the content won’t be tested in depth since there wouldn’t be any paper II.” However, the teen said that she believes students deserve a chance to just write the exam that was anticipated for years rather than go through their current situation.

Reana Ranbharose, a St Stanislaus College student, said that she feels unprepared for such an exam, and that she feels as though many students would be left at a disadvantage. She expressed her frustration and that of many of her peers by saying, “I have no clue how to prepare for this if the decision becomes final. I have done previous exams while studying but this paper would have a different structure, which would have all the topics in one paper and while I might be able to grasp a topic, I won’t be able to express my answers. It’s either A, B, C or D and I can’t do much beyond that.”

Shondel Marshall who attends Leonora Secondary School told Stabroek News that she is of the opinion that this might have a negative and positive effect on students. “We have been gearing up and Paper II being removed would have us unprepared for the new format which limits us from being able to express our answers. Students often revive themselves in Paper II.”

Akim John, a private school student said “In Paper I, you only have one correct answer, if you get it wrong, that’s it. Whereas [in] Paper II, you are given the opportunity to explain yourself.” She also added that this would be a disadvantage for students who don’t pass.

To add to the students’ uncertainty, are the teachers, who say that while the decision has not been finalised, they are very unsure of what is to come. One of them, who disclosed that she is an Information Technology teacher said that her biggest concern is that students often pass Paper I, but do not fully understand concepts and therefore, cannot apply the concepts in their life later on. She also said that with a greater pass rate, which CXC is aiming for, tertiary institutions would have a larger amount of students with excellent grades, but all trying to get in to the same place, which might not be able to accept all. While the other teacher (who teaches Social Studies) said that the exclusion of the Paper II which she views as an important one is very concerning. “Not all students can work Paper I and pass, it is a disadvantage to students who rely on answer explaining” the exam- level teacher said.