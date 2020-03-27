CXC makes adjustments to May/June exams over Covid-19

In recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on the education system and more specifically on the schedule of the its regional examination, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has introduced a “modified” examination process.

In a release yesterday, CXC stated that it has proposed a revised examinations strategy “… to yield valid grades and minimize the disruption to the education system during these unprecedented times.”

Consequently, the Council has made the policy decision to offer a modified examination process as follows: