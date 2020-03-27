Revocation of bar licences may be among ‘drastic measures’ taken to prevent COVID-19 spread -Ramjattan warns

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday evening stated that drastic measures, which may include the revocation of bar licences may have to be taken to promote social distancing in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ramjattan made the statement on a live discussion, which was streamed on Wednesday night on the APNU+AFC’s Facebook page.

The minister mentioned that there have been a number of advisories urging businesses and citizens at large to practice social distancing, however, they have not been adhered to by some.