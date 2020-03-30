Coronavirus thwarts WDFA developmental plans

With the spread of the Covid-19 virus increasing locally, Adrian Giddings, secretary of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), has confirmed that the current situation has thwarted all the entity’s developmental plans.

Speaking exclusively with Stabroek Sport, Giddings said, “It has a major setback as we were expected to resume on the 11th. We were supposed to continue our senior league and U11 tournament. We also wanted to do the U15 and U17 tournaments. I spoke to various business entities as it relates to the youth tournaments so basically all of that should have started this month end but due to the threat of the Covid-19 we had to rethink our plans and push everything back for the safety of our players and their families.”