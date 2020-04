A car wash attendant was yesterday brought before a city court on two charges of possession of narcotics for trafficking.

Tony Lancaster, 31, who gave his address as Lot 11 Trinity Street, New Amsterdam and Third Avenue, Bartica, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty.

It was alleged that on March 29, 2020, at Itaballi checkpoint, Mazaruni River, Lancaster had one gramme of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in his possession.