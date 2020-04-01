Region 10 health workers being transported to and from work

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 has put systems in place to transport nurses and other health care workers to and from their workplace in light of the recent institution of a curfew due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

From March 28, the region implemented an 8pm to 5 am curfew. However, with its implementation, a number of nurses and other health care workers have been voicing their concern about their difficulty in accessing transportation to and from work.

According to a release issued by the RDC, Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Maylene Stephen said that the RDC is aware of the challenges that workers are facing and, in collaboration with the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), it has moved to implement an initiative geared at assisting those affected.