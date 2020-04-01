Quarantining of man being challenged in court by family

The family of one of the 43 Guyanese who are currently quarantined at a government facility has filed a court action contending that he is being unlawfully detained.

These Guyanese have been quarantined as part of measures to prevent community spread of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and includes passengers of a special flight which arrived in Guyana on March 25 from Barbados, seven days after all international ports were closed.

Kennard Gobin, the father of Khalil Gobin has applied to the High Court for an Order of Habeas Corpus Ad Subjiciendum demanding that the government officials explain the lawfulness of the younger Gobin’s detention.