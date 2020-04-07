Full Court to rule on appeal over youth’s detention at quarantine facility

The Full Court is set to rule today on an appeal filed by Kennard Gobin, who has challenged the detention of his son at a government quarantine facility.

Khalil Gobin is one of 43 Guyanese currently quarantined at a government facility as part of measures to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and includes passengers of a special flight which arrived in Guyana on March 25 from Barbados, seven days after all international ports were closed.

Kennard, who applied to the High Court for an Order of Habeas Corpus Ad Subjiciendum demanding that government officials explain the lawfulness of his son’s detention, is contending that he is being unlawfully detained.