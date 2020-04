Owing to precautions now in effect due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that applications for bail be submitted via email.

In an advisory issued yesterday, the DPP’s Chambers said its offices will not be open during its usual working hours. Its staff is working on a shift system.

As a result, the DPP’s Chambers said that all applications for bail can be sent to the Chambers’ e-mail address: chambers@dpp.gy.