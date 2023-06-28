All statements/evidence in Dharamlall case must be considered – DPP

Under increasing scrutiny over the time it is taking to provide advice to the police, the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday said that all of the statements and evidence in the rape allegation against Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall must be considered.

Following several days of protest action outside of the DPP’s Chambers over the handling of the rape case, the Chambers of the DPP stated in a press release that the Minister’s case remains one of thousands and that those persons already in custody are given priority.

“This police file in question, is only one of thousands of police flies, which the DPP’s office receives from all stations in the 10 administrative regions of Guyana for legal attention. Files for persons in custody are given priority”, the DPP informed in a release.