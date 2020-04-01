Jamaica News

Jamaica records second COVID-19 death, now has 38 confirmed cases

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton
(Jamaica Star) The Ministry of Health has announced that a second patient has died from the coronavirus.

The patient, who was hospitalised at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest.

Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful.

There are now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Additional results received the National Influenza Centre, showed that of the nine pending results, seven samples tested negative, while two were positive for COVID-19.

The two new cases are:

• a 48-year-old female from St. Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta, USA,who arrived in the island on March 24 and
• a 13-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew. His mode of transmission is under investigation.

There are now twenty-four (24) imported cases, eleven (11) import-related and three (3) cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, a second patient [Patient 3.1, from St. James] has recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from hospital.