Hijacked car found stripped at St Cuthbert’s Mission

Police on Monday recovered a motor car which was stolen more than one week ago during an armed robbery committed on taxi driver Shameer Shafeek with almost all of its parts stripped.

Shafeek, a resident of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) yesterday told Stabroek News that the motor car; a fielder wagon, bearing registration number HC 7893 was recovered by the police on Monday at St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

“Monday we get information from the police in Leonora that the police them in St. Cuthbert’s Mission discovered this car in deh,” Shafeek said.