Two youths on remand for cellphone robbery

Two youths were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with robbing a man of his cellphone.

Eighteen-year-old Randy Smart and 20-year-old Niants Daniels were brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when they were jointly charged with stealing a man’s cell phone.

The charge against them states that on March 29 at Georgetown, they stole from the person of Daniel Rawdin, a cell phone valued $51,000.