Covid-19 test kits

Dear Editor,

For anyone in the Ministry of Public Health or from the Covid-19 multi-stakeholder response forum that is interested in having more test kits to help detect the virus amongst the populace, please do reach out to Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Lab. It is a Pune, Maharashtra India-based molecular diagnostic company that has developed a local Covid 19 test kit called Patho Detect. Diagnosis results are obtained in less than half the time of other test kits. Currently the company has the capacity to deliver a high volume of orders. They can produce kits to test 20,000 samples per day. The High Commissioner of India to Guyana should be able to help expedite the purchasing and delivery process.

It is CRG’s hope that this activity can be jointly coordinated between the Ministry of Public Health, the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC. It is time for a bipartisan effort to address this pandemic. Please do not hesitate to contact our Party if you need further assistance.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana