Implement sanctions now on the elections riggers

Dear Editor,

One ought not to be a sideliner on the electoral process, especially when your silence strengthens a dictatorship. The sideliner is a silent acquiescer and his or her inaction, benefits those who are subverting democracy and a democratic transition. Oftentimes, the individual’s silence is under the cloak of being independent or just to maintain their benefits.

We cannot keep pretending that the PPP/C supporters are not being disenfranchised, maligned, and disrespected. It really is a wretched system that allows this kind of oppression to be blatantly burdened upon PPP/C supporters, with such frequency. Where victory for the PPP/C becomes a tortuous, fearful and psychological overburden of a process. Our history has shown us that the same things happening in 2020 to PPP/C supporters; happened to PPP in 1985,1980, 1978, 1973, 1968 and 1964.

The referendum in 1978 was supposed to solve our problems, as Dr. Walter Rodney said in his speech on “Race and Class in Guyanese Politics: “90% of the people were in support of the referendum, while only 10% showed up to vote.”

No matter how many Constitutional amendments are passed, the votes of PPP/C supporters are not being respected. It so happens that key institutions, be it GECOM, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force or our Courts are dominated by PNC supporters; so often times partiality and partisanship are normalized by these institutions.

The PNC led APNU-AFC controls the Executive arm of the government and the executive violates and disregards the constitution and the courts, when seen as necessary, to cling to power. A good example of this is how the No Confidence Vote in December 2018 was not dealt with in adherence to the constitution and the final ruling from the Caribbean Court of Justice.

For partisanship, look no further than the Appeals Court decision in March of 2019, which ruled that 33 was not a majority of 65. Fortunately, short-lived madness! Then we have those who want a fifth innings in a test match, by conveniently pitching for an inarticulate unity government, shared government or national government – only to satisfy their partisan interests. Adherence to Guyana’s constitution and our electoral system be damned.

Arising from Guyana’s General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020 and the subsequent nonsensical and fraudulent declarations; we have heard many pronouncements on serious consequences for the illegitimate government of Guyana from United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union.

Indeed, the only certain changemaker that will prevent the leading actors in APNU-AFC from continuing with their shenanigans; is for individual sanctions to be implemented now, without further talk of consequences.

Impose the individual sanctions posthaste or the anti-democracy forces within APNU-AFC will continue to use GECOM, the Court System and the State Apparatus to delay, deter and divert from a timely democratic transition.

Yours faithfully,

Nigel Hinds