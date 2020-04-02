Blairmont duo looking forward to successful under-19 stint

Despite the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) threatening the cricket landscape for the 2020 season, teenaged West Berbice cricketers, Seon Glasgow and Nigel Deodat are working hard to excel in this year’s under-19 tournament.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the Blairmont Cricket Club duo who gave an insight into life off the field. “Things are different now with the virus, there aren’t any matches so we are just here working on our own and improving our fitness and some other areas,” Glasgow said.

Deodat added, “In times like this we are happy to have our family near and spend quality time with them.”