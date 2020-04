The Georgetown Grand Prix schedule will have to be altered, due to the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) Pandemic, when organizers get an opportunity to meet.

According to Organiser, Mahendra “Raj” Boodhoo, the first of four meets, usually booked at GT Motorsports was set for March 21 but due to the situation in the country, the committee made a decision to postpone the event indefinitely.

The other dates were May 9, June 27 and October 17.