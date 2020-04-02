Junior Pan Am squash tournament postponed as world grapples with COVID-19

Participation in the 2020 Pan Am junior squash championships in El Salvador was high on the agenda of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) but the tournament is now in limbo as the world struggles to deal with the deadly COVID– 19 pandemic.

“We want to send a boys’ junior team to the Pan Am junior championships in El Salvador, which will be another important tournament for us,” David Fernandes, President of the GSA had told Stabroek Sport in January.

However, yesterday he communicated the disappointing news of the tournament being put on ice because of the rampant spread of the new Coronavirus globally.