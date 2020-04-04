Accused phone thief granted bail after protesting

”Bail refused? Me ain’t kill no body yuh worship! For a cell phone? What is this?” exclaimed accused phone thief Gary Grant on Thursday when he was told he would not be granted his release on bail.

Grant appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown to answer to the charge that on April 1st, 2020, at Water Street, he stole a Samsung Galaxy A10 cell phone, valued at $30,000, from Derika Albert. The court heard that Grant, who entered the virtual complainant’s store, told her he wanted to purchase a pair of slippers. As a result, Albert, who had her phone in her hand at the time, placed it on a shoe box nearby in order to reach the footwear. After trying on the slippers, Grant related to her that he needed a larger size and Albert sought to accommodate him. However, upon returning with a bigger pair, Albert observed that both Grant and her cell phone were gone.