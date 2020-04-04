GECOM to recount all 10 regions -process still to be worked out, OAS willing to send observers

For the second time in three weeks, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has agreed to have every ballot cast in the March 2 general and regional elections recounted, raising hopes that an elections crisis that has gripped the country can finally be resolved and lead to the swearing in of a President more than a month after voting.

The modalities of this process, however, have not been decided. The commission had indicated that it would make these decisions yesterday afternoon but the scheduled continuation of the morning meeting was postponed since a decision was taken to “sanitize” the GECOM headquarters. No other meeting has been scheduled.

In a press statement, GECOM explained that Chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh, maintained that she would be unable to renege on her undertaking to Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire to facilitate a recount and there would therefore be a recount of all the regions in chronological order, i.e. Region 1 – Region 10.