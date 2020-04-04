Labourer accused of shooting at police -gets bail after reported coronavirus symptoms

A labourer accused of shooting at a police rank was yesterday granted his release on self-bail after his lawyer told a city court that he was exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the prison service refused to accept him.

Sherman Bobb, 25, of Mandela Avenue, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess on three charges.

It is alleged that on March 27, 2020, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, Bobb discharged a loaded firearm at constable Tristan Webb to cause grievously bodily harm, maim or to disfigure him.