GECOM still to move forward on recount -Jagdeo calls for process to be broadcast for public scrutiny

Two days after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) decided to have a recount of votes cast, it remains unclear when, where and how it will be undertaken.

A meeting of the Commission on Friday that was expected to decide the “modalities” of the recount came to a premature end after a decision was taken to sanitise GECOM’s headquarters during what was supposed to be a one-hour adjournment.

Commissioners told Stabroek News that when they returned for the meeting just after 2 pm, “no one was there.”