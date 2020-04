Covid-19 has no friend or foe —says former Mister Universe Masters Champ Hugh Ross

The world is waging war on the pandemic COVID-19 and our very own World Champion and renowned bodybuilder/Law Enforcement Officer, Hugh Ross is on the front lines in New York City.

The Queens, New York based Ross is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the US.

During a phone conversation with Stabroek Sport, Ross pleaded with his fellow Guyanese to stay home and stay safe.