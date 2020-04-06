More COVID-19 test kits being sought – Gordon-Boyle

Additional kits to test for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being procured by the Ministry of Public Health, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle confirmed last night.

Gordon-Boyle said that they are seeking “a lot more” testing kits in order to better prepare the country’s response to fight against the respiratory illness.

On this note, she said that the testing kits are arriving in batches and some have already arrived here. It is unclear when the next batch would arrive.