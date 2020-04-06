Six arrested in Berbice for breaching lockdown

As of yesterday six persons were being processed for court in Berbice after they breached the partial lockdown order that was recently issued.

Police Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus said four of the persons arrested yesterday were bar/rumshop owners, while a resident hosting a birthday party and the DJ were arrested in Canefield, East Canje, Berbice on Saturday evening.

Three of the bar owners are from East Canje, Berbice, while the fourth is from Springlands, Upper Corentyne. The commander said it is expected that by today charges would be formulated to be filed against the persons.