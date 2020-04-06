AFC has no credible footing to call for national unity gov’t

Dear Editor,

The AFC has lost all the bargaining power they had, to call for a national unity government. Their greatest opportunity was in 2011, but at that time the bullish Nagamootoo and Ramjattan were led by their nose into the PNC camp. These bulls went against all the major projects proposed by the PPP/C Government in the National Assembly, the specialty hospital, hydroelectricity and the rest are history. Today our specialty hospital would have been equipped to lead the fight against Covid-19, we did not have to use a dormitory for this.

In 2015 they were fed the taste of power that intoxicated them. Now when their political value is left at zero on the number scale, they have no political power to do so.

AFC, the issue at hand is the Region 4 election results, show us the GECOM Statements of Poll (SOP) that you have in your possession before attempting to make any demands. They have no credible footing to stand on.

Yours faithfully,

Jagnarine Singh