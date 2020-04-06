These are the measures that must be implemented now to tackle COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Whilst he might seem God-like to most of his failing counterparts around the world, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, is just resolute in his mission for the island nation. During this crisis, his government has been visible with almost daily ministerial press conferences and they have been clear headed, pro-active and honest with the people from Day 1. Leading from the front and adjusting their innovative policies to suit a very fluid situation, with strict penalties also imposed for violators. That is why a country of 5.7 million people has had only 5 deaths in the last 3 months and an infection rate of 1,049 at last count on 3rd March. A spike in recent weeks due mainly to imported cases from UK, USA and Europe, saw the government take the decision on Friday to lockdown the country for 30 days. The Prime Minister made the announcement himself, in three languages English, Malay and Mandarin; all eyes turn East, this is the gold-standard of leadership in a time of extreme crisis.

This Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted how ill-prepared most countries not only in the developing world, but the first world are to handle a situation such as this. It has tried the resilience of some seasoned leaders, but that is no excuse to not hold tight to the reins if they end up in our hands, whether by accident or design.

Which brings me to that land of my birth, Guyana; 54 years after independence, still grappling with its identity as a post-colonial nation and despite its innate resources still financially inept with leadership (of both parties) whose pre-occupation is with power rather than with the people.

The recent 2nd March 2020 elections whose results at present still remain unresolved, created a power vacuum at a time when we can ill afford it.

We are in extraordinary times and it means that governments have to be ready to take extraordinary measures. As the de facto government the sitting APNU/AFC party should have imposed temporary emergency powers for 3 months, to enable them to provide effective leadership during this time, and not the abject chaos which is presently ensuing, which I might add the equally as maladroit opposition is relishing with glee. This is no time for politics, the health and welfare of an entire country is at stake… put down your “weapons”, you can pick them up again and continue your futile battles when this is over and the nation is secure.

As soon as the scale of this Covid-19 situation became apparent around the world, a purposeful Emergency Task Force including the leaders of both main parties, with the relevant healthcare professionals advising them, with Transport, Finance, Education and Security forces included and a representative from each region of Guyana should have been formed and an Emergency Management Plan drawn up and enacted, which the citizens of Guyana should have been made aware of with an address by the President followed with bi-weekly, and when it becomes necessary daily updates as to how the situation is unfolding. At present Guyanese feel as though they are in a state of suspended animation with a government response which has been clumsy at best.

As far as I am aware, there seems to be no cohesive emergency plan, so whilst some measures might have been implemented, an efficient strategy seems to be lacking so I might as well propose a few suggestions, as we have gone way beyond being on the back foot now. As testing and contact tracing is not widespread, there are probably many more cases than are being reported at present.

1. Since we are past the stage of mandatory temperature checks in public places, a nationwide lockdown is essential to stop the spread of the disease any further. This really should have been enacted weeks ago, the only exception being for cases where working remotely is not possible (this includes frontline workers and essential services, police, fire etc.) The only outings allowed from your home are to procure groceries, seek medical attention and to do a bit of physical activity daily but without meeting up with friends and family. Social distancing rules should be adhered to at all times in public places and checks and controls should be put in place, with those breaking the “stay at home” rules punished with hefty fines and repeat offenders put in jail for 6 months, with no exceptions.

2. A detailed information campaign by the Ministry of Public Health should be enacted, educating the population about Covid-19; its symptoms and how to prevent the spread, and what to do if certain symptoms arise. This information should be disseminated on TV, in the newspapers and engaging the cellular network providers to broadcast to all of their customers by text. A hotline should be set up for those who think they might have contracted the virus and need to be taken to hospital, so they can be collected by ambulance workers in the necessary protective gear and taken to an isolation unit at the relevant hospital for treatment. Their families and those with whom they have had close contact should then also be tested and isolated.

3. The government should sequester local hotels for the duration of the lockdown as potential quarantine locations where deemed necessary. Any arrivals into Guyana during the lockdown period, are taken straight from the airport to the quarantine facilities where they must remain for 14 days. Anyone breaking this quarantine is fined with a minimum of US$10,000 fine or 6 months in jail. Short term visitors to Guyana are banned until further notice. All non-essential travel out of the country is also restricted.

4. A suspension of payment of rent and utilities for 3 months and a payment “holiday” on all loans, mortgages and credit cards combined with an economic stimulus package to help stabilize the economy, support businesses and protect and sustain vulnerable Guyanese during this difficult time.

5. This stimulus should also include a fund set up for the self employed and small shopkeepers and market vendors who might have had to shutter their enterprises during this time.

6. A six-month corporate and income tax “holiday” for 2020.

7. For those who are unable to afford the necessities in this time, and for those in rural areas – a system of food distribution outlets should have been in place, and then activated as the need arose whenever a lockdown came into place. These food banks are there to service families who cannot afford to buy groceries. Here they can collect a food parcel with the basics each week.

8. The Central Bank of Guyana, as other Central Banks around the world have done, should have slashed the Bank’s key lending rate.

9. Temporary accommodation should be provided for the mentally ill and homeless who roam the streets of Georgetown and other major cities, they should all be tested and where necessary quarantined and observed if positive.

10. Last of all but not least is the health and welfare of the frontline healthcare workers, who let’s face it are the real heroes of this story.

It has come to my attention that there is a woeful lack of protective equipment for these angels who put their lives on the line literally for us these days and also that nurses are struggling to find transport home after extended shift hours, as taxi drivers are refusing to pick them up for fear of contracting Covid-19. It seems that concerned citizens have taken matters into their own hands and are working to secure the necessary equipment for healthcare workers and hospitals, this endeavour is being funded by donations from corporates, good samaritans and the Guyanese diaspora…. Which brings me to the question, what has the Ministry of Public Health been doing these past few years????? Why was their preparation so abysmal??? Or for that matter what are they doing now???? If you ask me if there was any disaster planning for such a pandemic in place, I would say quite clearly not…. and the Minister of Public Health needs to stand up and be accountable to the Guyanese people, as she seems to think it is ok to play roulette with their lives. The health and wellbeing of these workers is paramount, they should not only be receiving hazard pay, but special daycare facilities should be available for their children, proper meals should be provided for them when they are at work and they should also have access to taxis and hotels if needed, at the government’s expense.

Cometh the hour… cometh the man…… so as I said at the beginning either lead our people, or follow some-one who is willing to lead… or just plain get out of the way; the wellbeing of the nation now depends on it.

Yours faithfully,

Karen Kranenburg M.A., MBA

Singapore