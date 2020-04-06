Use the first oil revenue to bring relief to Guyanese

Dear Editor,

Guyana is in crisis – the 2020 Elections stalemate compounded by the Corona Virus pandemic. In times like these – every country needs a President who acts with authority and decisiveness in the interest of the well being of its citizens.

I tried to buy some fish from my favourite fish shop… it’s closed. What is to become of its employees? There is a curfew from six in the evening – restaurants and clubs will be closed; what happens to those employees? Vendors by the marketplaces are frenzied – worried; there’s a curfew from six in the evening; how do they feed their children?

All these questions need answers as soon as possible President Granger – hence my epiphany.

Why don’t you use the US$50million first oil revenue funds to bring some instant relief to Guyana’s suffering masses and avert a catastrophic crisis? Give the Guyanese citizens an initial indication of how they should expect the nation’s oil and gas revenues will be utilized; do that David Granger and see if Bharrat Jagdeo the puppeteer “president in waiting” and his busted broke and desperate Private Sector Commission cronies…all salivating for a taste of that oil revenue – will object to it.

I implore you to act speedily and condignly Mr President; now is the historic moment to come to the aid of not only your constituents but the entire Guyanese nation…currently in crisis.

Enough said – lest the words get in the way.

Yours faithfully,

Joan Cambridge

CEO

Julian Mayfield Foundation