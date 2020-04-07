Courts closed to the public due to COVID-19

The public was prohibited from entering the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday following emergency measures taken by the judiciary in response to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).

No matters were called as no magistrate was present although a notice from the Supreme Court had stated that the court would have sittings on Mondays and Thursdays from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

As a result, members of the public gathered outside the compound where they were guided by court clerks and police officers about adjustments made for their court matters.

Persons who have to pay child support were also guided in how to proceed with their payments.