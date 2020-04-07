Shuman’s party wants Mingo, Myers out of recount

The Liberty and Justice Party has asked that Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers be excluded from the proposed recount of votes cast in the March 2 Elections.

In an email to Claudette Singh, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), LJP leader Lenox Shuman wrote that “considering the public’s and political parties’ interactions or lack thereof with Mr Mingo and Ms Myers, we further recommend that [they] play no part in these recount as their previous actions stand to diminish and undermine the good work and integrity of the Guyana Elections Commission.”

Mingo has been accused of declaring fraudulent results after he allegedly failed to comply with Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act when he tabulated the votes cast. It has also been claimed that while Mingo was present at the High Court to answer charges of contempt, Myers continued the discredited process in his absence.