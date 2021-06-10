Court issues summonses after Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo fail to appear

The Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday issued summonses for the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo to appear before the court on June 29.

The summonses were issued by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus who presides in Court Three after the three were supposed to appear at the court to face “conspiracy to defraud the electors of Guyana” charges but failed to do so.

The particulars of the new charge brought against the trio states that between March 2, 2020 and August 2, 2020, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and together with Volda Lawrence, Carol Joseph, Sherfern February, Enrique Livan, Dennis Bobb-Cummings, Michelle Miller, and others, to defraud the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes cast for the Regional Elections of March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.