CDC sets up two shelters in flood-hit Region Two

With at least ten persons to be evacuated in Region Two, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday said that two temporary shelters have been established in two of the most affected areas within the Region.

In a statement yesterday, the CDC said that the shelters were set up in Karawab and St Monica to accommodate residents who have been displaced as a result of flooding due to heavy rainfall. Accord-ing to the statements items such as cots, blankets, mosquito nets, pillows, water purification tablets, face masks and soap were dispatched on Monday to meet the immediate needs of residents who will be placed at the shelters.