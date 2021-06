A Linden woman was on Tuesday afternoon found dead at her Kara Kara, Linden residence and her son has been taken into custody.

The deceased, 56-year-old Wanda Patricia Wilson also known as ‘Sheila’, was found with injuries to her head and face which appeared to have been bashed in.

The police in a release stated that Wilson was found after ranks visited her home at the request of an eyewitness, who reported that something was wrong based on his observations.