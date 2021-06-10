CANU finds 300 lbs marijuana at Unity

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) between Tuesday and yesterday, following a counter narcotics operation carried out along the Unity foreshore, East Coast Demerara, discovered eighteen bags of marijuana amounting to 300 lbs and estimated to be valued at $18 million dollars.

According to a CANU press release, during the operation officers came across a 17-ft wooden boat which had a large fertilizer bag inside. On further inspection, the bag was found to contain marijuana.

A further search of a coconut grove nearby turned up seventeen more similar bags containing cannabis which after they were weighed amounted to the mentioned weight.

The boat and engine were also seized. One person is currently in police custody.