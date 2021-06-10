We will go through this disaster together -PM tells Upper Demerara communities

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday told flood-affected residents of Malali and Muritaro in Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice that once the water recedes from the land, the Government will help all communities across the country to restart economic activities in an effort to bounce back from the crisis.

In his remarks during his visit to the two communities, the Prime Minister said that the Government is focused on relief and ensuring that the flooding does not adversely affect the nation’s health, the Department of Public Information said.

Phillips, who had led a team to the region to distribute relief supplies just under two weeks ago, committed more resources to the communities he visited yesterday.