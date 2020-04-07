Bemused at Court of Appeal ruling

Dear Editor,

Listening to the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dawn Gregory, give her ruminations on the appeal mounted by the APNU+AFC candidate yesterday left me baffled and somewhat bemused on points of law and precedence.

In allowing the appeal “in a small part” the learned judge again opened Pandora’s Box. Now she has to issue consequential orders which will be totally inconsequential by and large. Unlike the Full Court, whose language was precise and left no doubt as to its ruling, our highest court in the land has now offered the proverbial straw to the dying APNU+AFC and GECOM, the mounting of an appeal to the CCJ on the barest of legal pickings.

GECOM will again seek external legal advice. Again wait on the outcome of any proposed CCJ challenge and decision. And again hold the outcome of the 2020 elections in abeyance. An inconsequential “small part” of a frivolous and vexatious appeal has resulted in a consequential stalling of the electoral recount more than a month later.

Inconsequential and insignificant as the ruling of this appeal is, the Machiavellis and the Magical Mingos will become further emboldened to return to the drawing board to invent new machinations to convince all and sundry that the APNU+AFC won the elections sans electronic SOPs.

Already, the dogs of war and the minions are shifting tack. They are now calling for the 2020 elections to be declared null and void. Throw out the ballot boxes. Install an interim government headed by the Grand Ole Caretaker. Shared governance and constitutional reforms are now the clarion call. All means of re-entering the corridors of power via the back door.

But in the final analysis the inconsequential actions of the APNU+AFC and GECOM will not happen. My vote will be consequential.

Yours faithfully,

Sadie Amin