Gibbs holds the crown!

Lance Gibbs, from the little that was told to me, was a fierce competitor on the field. As an off-spinner, he operated within a sphere of his own and was considered one of the best to ever spin the ball up until his retirement.

Gibbs was the first spinner to crack the 300 wickets mark in Test, only second to Englishman Fred Trueman and surpassed Trueman’s 307 test wickets to hold the world record until his record tally too was broken.

Gibbs, who is a product of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), ended his career after 79 Tests in 1976 with 309 scalps all bundled together with his 18 five-wicket hauls.