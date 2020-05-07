Benjamin defends Cornwall, blasts Gibbs

Former West Indies seamer, Kenny Benjamin has jumped to the defence of Rahkeem Cornwall’s bowling action which came under scrutiny recently from former world record holder for the most test wickets Lance Gibbs.

The 27-year-old Cornwall was recently the target of criticism from legendary spin bowler Gibbs, who said that he doubted whether the off- spinner could be truly successful with a short run-up of two steps.

Gibbs, speaking on the Barbados radio programme, Mason and Guests was critical of the current crop of regional spinners in general who he insisted did not turn the ball enough.