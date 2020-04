West Indies Twenty20 sensation Sherfane Rutherford is still optimistic that this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will bowl off amid growing threats from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Following a brief interview with Stabroek Sports yesterday, the 21- year-old informed that his agent advised him that the tournament, as of now, is still on the cards but possibly at a later date.

“My agent told me that the tournament will be played but we are not sure about the dates,” he said.